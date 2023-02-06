Nadyne Hood was born September 25, 1945, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Howard Alan Ward and Girthel McRae Ward. She passed away February 4, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 77.

Nadyne worked in the cafeteria for the Splendora ISD and enjoyed babysitting. The greatest joy in her life was her family. Nadyne loved spending time with her family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Alan Ward and Girthel Ward; sister, Donna Wiley. Nadyne is survived by her son, Rickey Ward; brothers, Hubert Ward and wife Valerie, J.L. Ward and wife Vickie; grandchildren, Taylor Ward McGinity and husband Michael, and Reese Ward; great grandchildren, Layla McGinty, Brody McGinty, and Della McGinty; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 2-3 p.m. Funeral Service will begin at 3pm with Pastor Troy Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Reese Ward, Ryan Hoffart, Jayce Ward, Josh Ward, Chris Birkenfeld and Craig Cooksey.

