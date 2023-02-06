Kathryn Mae Murphy, 73, of Arlington, Texas, and an Anahuac native, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Arlington. She was born on August 4, 1949, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late Esther Louise Sherman and William Zadock Townsend. Kathy graduated from Anahuac High School, with the class of 1967 and attended First Baptist Church in Anahuac in her early years. She lived the majority of her adult life in Houston, Texas, where she worked for many years as a buyer in the oilfield industry.

Kathy was loving, kind, and altogether fun. She enjoyed playing Bingo, cards, and board games with her family and friends. She loved music, especially 70s classic rock and traveling when she was younger. Kathy also liked takings trips to the casinos and getting time in on the slot machines. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, whom she loved unconditionally. Kathy will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother William Normie Townsend; and her beloved husband Samuel Keith Murphy. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her daughters Tammy Witherspoon Edmundson and husband Nicholas of Marshall, Texas, and Beverly Murphy of Arlington, Texas; her grandchildren Keith Cutropia, Nevin Edmundson, Sterling Davis, Jaden Edmundson, and Elizabeth Edmundson; her great-grandchildren Boone and Cooper Edmundson; her sister Esther Jane “Janey” Golleher of California.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Homes, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will begin at 11am, with Pastor Shawn Buser, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

