Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 3, 2023

Urbina, Diego – Possession of Marijuana

Williams, Patrick – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Alexander, Willie – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Banda, Larena Madelaine – Driving While Intoxicated and Abandoning and Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence

Brewer, Dillion – Cruelty to Non-Livestock

Alexander, Justin Tyler – Criminal Trespass

Jones, Aaron Rufus – Theft of Property and Hold for Harris County

Aguirre, Rogelio – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Finley, Cody Michael – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Gerbert, Kamaie – Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Delivery a Controlled Substance

Sifuentes, Richard – Driving While Intoxicated

