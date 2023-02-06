Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 3, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 3, 2023

  • Urbina, Diego – Possession of Marijuana
  • Williams, Patrick – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Alexander, Willie – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Banda, Larena Madelaine – Driving While Intoxicated and Abandoning and Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence
  • Brewer, Dillion – Cruelty to Non-Livestock
  • Alexander, Justin Tyler – Criminal Trespass
  • Jones, Aaron Rufus – Theft of Property and Hold for Harris County
  • Aguirre, Rogelio – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Finley, Cody Michael – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Gerbert, Kamaie – Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Delivery a Controlled Substance
  • Sifuentes, Richard – Driving While Intoxicated
Aguirre, Rogelio
Alexander, Justin Tyler
Alexander, Willie
Banda, Larena Madelaine
Brewer, Dillion
Finley, Cody Michael
Gerbert, Kamaie
Jones, Aaron Rufus
Sifuentes, Richard
Urbina, Diego
Williams, Patrick

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.