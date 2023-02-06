Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 3, 2023
- Urbina, Diego – Possession of Marijuana
- Williams, Patrick – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Alexander, Willie – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Banda, Larena Madelaine – Driving While Intoxicated and Abandoning and Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence
- Brewer, Dillion – Cruelty to Non-Livestock
- Alexander, Justin Tyler – Criminal Trespass
- Jones, Aaron Rufus – Theft of Property and Hold for Harris County
- Aguirre, Rogelio – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Finley, Cody Michael – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Gerbert, Kamaie – Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Delivery a Controlled Substance
- Sifuentes, Richard – Driving While Intoxicated