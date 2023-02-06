Four Cleveland ISD elementary campuses advance in national reading competition

Cleveland ISD has four elementary campuses in the Top 32 in the Read to the Final Four competition.

This program, put together by the NCAA and Houston Local Organizing Committee, allows third graders to participate in a year-long reading initiative and competition to see which district has students reading the most.

Top readers will be recognized during the Men’s Final Four week in March 2023, and the winning district will receive a cash prize. The kids also get a chance to go to a NCAA game at NRG Stadium.

Cleveland ISD elementary students celebrate being among the top finalists in a national reading competition.

“We are so proud of our third-graders across the District and can’t wait to see them go even further,” according to a statement from Cleveland ISD. “Next Monday (Feb. 6), the Read to the Four competition will announce which schools advance to the ‘Sweet 16.’ Best of luck, Cleveland third-graders!”

Cleveland ISD third-grade students are jubilant after learning that their campus is among the top 32 in a national reading contest.

