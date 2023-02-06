Shirley “Terri” Theresa Green, 74, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, February 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 22, 1948, to the late Travis Eugene and Virginia Rose Gardner Bartoo. Terri attended Hot Springs High School, in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

Terri pursued many interests, some of which included playing jigsaw puzzles on the computer, bird watching, tending to her plants and being with her dog and cat. She was an avid animal lover, who would rescue and care for those that needed a home. Terri was strong-willed, and very opinionated, she would tell you what she thought whether you wanted to hear it or not. She did have a softer side that she was reluctant to show. Terri loved her family unconditionally, never missing an opportunity to spend time with them. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents; her son Anthony Green; and her sister Ginger Otero. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her son Truman Bryant and wife Veronica of Dayton; her daughters Michell Hoffman and husband Lonnie Smith of Liberty, and Eugenia Bryant-Muncy and significant other Jerry Wisdom of Appling, Georgia; her grandchildren David Lassley, Jr. of Appling, Joseph Byrne of Kansas, Marshall K. Green of Dayton, Paige Hoffman of Liberty, Alyssa Smith of North Carolina, Gabbi Hoffman of Liberty, and Madison Smith of Batson; her sister Cynda Tyler of Las Cruces, New Mexico; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton.

