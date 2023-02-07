Diane Louise Wilson, 81, of Humble, Texas, passed away on February 3, 2023. She was born on October 3, 1941 in Houston, Texas to parents Bennie Alexander and Pearl Handler. Diane was confirmed at Beth Israel Synagogue in 1955 and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston in 1959. After graduation, she attended Southwestern Business School in Houston. Diane was a long-time resident of Liberty, Texas and had only recently moved to Humble.

Diane’s home was a haven for rescued cats and dogs. She always had a soft spot for her fur babies. Diane had an interest in antiques, jewelry, and vintage items. She loved garage sales, auctions, estate sales and having a resale booth with her daughters. Most of all, Diane loved spending time with her family-children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered for her wisdom and entertaining stories.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents Bennie and Pearl Alexander.

Diane is survived by her husband Dennis Lee Wilson; her children Mike Stephenson, Pam (Jim) Zimmer and Debra Stephenson; grandchildren Seth (Lindsay) Huggins, Mikayla Stephenson, Mitch Stephenson, Valerie (TJ) Vasquez, and Tori Zimmer; her sister Marlene Moulder and niece Carrie Moulder; her great-grandchildren Reed Huggins, Braxton and Blaze Vasquez; four stepsons Steve, Jason, Josh and Tony and 13 step-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 am-11:00 am on Saturday, February 11, 2023 with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 am in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N Travis Street, Liberty, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane’s memory to K-9 Angels Rescue Inc., 9415 Winsome Lane, Houston, Texas 77063. http://www.k-9angelsrescue.org/donationoptions.html

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service of Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

