Junior ROTC visits Libertad DAR

The monthly Libertad Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) met on Jan. 19, 2023, in the Price Daniel meeting room located behind the historic Partlow House.

Guests at the meeting included yount JROTC cadets from Dayton High School. Cadet Major Zaidah Rodriguez, Cadet Sergeant Major Juan Coreus and Lance Corporal Hailey Cassard each shared why they joined the JROTC program, what they are gaining from it and their future plans.

They provided interesting details on what they do during their regular class period and extra curricular activities, such as participating in parades or Honor Guard ceremonies. Hostesses for the meeting were Nan Headrick, J.C. Frick and Karen Arnold.

