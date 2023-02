The following people were booked in at the Liberty County on Feb. 5, 2023:

Davis, Wesley Joseph – Driving While Intoxicated

Scroggins, Greg Tyrone – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Public Intoxication

Ditzler, Bradley – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bowling, Garrett Dwayne – Criminal Trespass

