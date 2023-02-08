Missing girl found safe in San Jacinto County

UPDATE: The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing 12-year-old girl who was reported missing this afternoon.

“She is safe with your San Jacinto County Sheriff awaiting evaluation by paramedics and to be reunited with her family,” the Sheriff’s Office posted just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. “Thank you all for the support and sharing.”

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A search is underway in San Jacinto County after a 12-year-old girl disappeared Wednesday afternoon not long after getting off her school bus, authorities say.

Rachel Savell was last seen in the 800 block of Lower Vann Road off of FM 2025 in the Coldspring area of San Jacinto County. Authorities are investigating the case as a possible abduction.

According to information from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, the girl’s brother was the last person to see her. He apparently saw her when she got off her school bus. She was wearing a teal-colored T-shirt that says “Seaside” and black leggings.

Law enforcement and firefighters in San Jacinto County are assisting in the search, as well as K-9 officers and DPS helicopters. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.

