Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 6, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 6, 2023:
- Gutierrez, Alvarez Sergio – Public Intoxication
- Gonzalez, Gloria – Theft of Service
- Lillie, Leonard Ives – Possession of Marijuana
- Johnson, John Curtis – Revocation of Parole Warrant
- Wright, Catrina Jewelene – Public Intoxication
- Wright, Jason Wayne – Public Intoxication
- Carranza, Ramiro – Possession of Marijuana
- Garrett, Jaboskey Ramone – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Guillory, Bryan Joseph – Burglary of a Habitation