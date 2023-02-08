Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 6, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 6, 2023:

Gutierrez, Alvarez Sergio – Public Intoxication

Gonzalez, Gloria – Theft of Service

Lillie, Leonard Ives – Possession of Marijuana

Johnson, John Curtis – Revocation of Parole Warrant

Wright, Catrina Jewelene – Public Intoxication

Wright, Jason Wayne – Public Intoxication

Carranza, Ramiro – Possession of Marijuana

Garrett, Jaboskey Ramone – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Guillory, Bryan Joseph – Burglary of a Habitation

Carranza, Ramiro Garrett, Jaboskey Ramone Gonzalez, Gloria Guillory, Bryan Joseph Gutierrez Alvarez, Sergio Johnson, John Curtis Lillie, Leonard Ives Wright, Catrina Jewelene Wright, Jason Wayne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

