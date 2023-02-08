Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 6, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 6, 2023:

  • Gutierrez, Alvarez Sergio – Public Intoxication
  • Gonzalez, Gloria – Theft of Service
  • Lillie, Leonard Ives – Possession of Marijuana
  • Johnson, John Curtis – Revocation of Parole Warrant
  • Wright, Catrina Jewelene – Public Intoxication
  • Wright, Jason Wayne – Public Intoxication
  • Carranza, Ramiro – Possession of Marijuana
  • Garrett, Jaboskey Ramone – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Guillory, Bryan Joseph – Burglary of a Habitation
