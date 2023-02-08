Glenn Wheeler Vickery has been a staple of both the Liberty County area and the city of Baytown for the past 40 years. While growing up in Houston’s Southeast Telephone Road, Glenn learned that nothing in life worth having comes easy. He also learned the definition of hard work and determination from his mother Bonnie Peatrice Wheeler and his father Barney Bateman Vickery.

In late elementary school, his mother would remarry Tommy “Pappy” Mixon who would also play a huge role in his life. Pappy traveled the world working bringing Glenn and his mother to beautiful places like South Africa, as well as taking them to The Panama Canal as he did work there. From Pappy’s presence, Glenn grew a hunger for a life outside of one of the poorest area’s in the city. All 3 of his parents started a fire in him that would lead to long nights at the factory, and long days studying law.

Glenn Vickery served as a well known JP in the Baytown area, a trustee of the Hardin School Board, a member of The Texas House of Representatives, a well known and respected defense attorney for those whose family (or themselves) had been hurt in terrible accidents caused by the negligence of huge oil & gas companies, as well as those severely wounded on any job whose safety protocols were not being enforced as well as those injured by medical malpractice. Perhaps his most important role, however, was that of father.

Even though he was a very athletic, true man’s man, GOD smiled and blessed him with four beautiful, girls. Monica “Kay” Vickery precedes him in death and will be waiting for him along with his parents, and late wife Lucille Vickery at those pearly gates. Mr. Vickery leaves behind his other 3 daughters Ronda Carol Vickery, Teresa Lynn Vickery MacKillop, and Jessica Mixon Vickery. He was also blessed to leave behind two grandchildren who stole his heart the day he saw them – Sara Frazier Cates, and Cole Vickery. As an extra bonus he has one great-grandchild Rhyder Cates, who he thought the world of. He also leaves behind to meet again one day a loving group of cousins, and life long friends. If you prefer to do something in lieu of sending flowers, please donate to The American Cancer Society in his name. Phil Fitzgerald, one of Glenn’s closest and oldest friends, will be presiding over the service at Concord Cemetery, in Quitman, Texas, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2 pm.

