Cleveland ISD hangs memorial plaque at CMS in late employee’s honor

A memorial plaque was hung in the foyer of Cleveland Middle School on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in honor of Debra Leasman, who devoted 19 years of her life to Cleveland ISD before her untimely death on March 31, 2021. Leasman’s family members, including her husband, Roger Leasman, took part in the unveiling of the memorial plaque.

“Thank you so much to Cleveland ISD staff, community members, and most importantly – Debra’s family, for joining us this morning as we celebrated her life and the impact she had on others. Many laughs, tears, and wonderful stories were shared. Debra brought such a bright, warm presence everywhere she went, and that light continues to shine down on us all to this day,” according to a statement from the District.

Debra Leasman's family members, including her husband, Roger Leasman, and mother, Dorothy Capers, took part in the unveiling of the memorial plaque in her honor.

