Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 7, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 7, 2023:

  • Mata, Arturo – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Lout, Tommy Edward – Public Intoxication
  • Stanworth, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Mercadel, Domonique – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Henson, Derrick Bradley – Deadly Conduct/Discharge Firearm
  • Sommerfeld, Tabatha Ann – Hold for Polk County (no mugshot)
  • Luna, Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
Henson, Derrick Bradley
Lout, Tommy Edward
Mata, Arturo Jr.
Mercadel, Domonique

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.