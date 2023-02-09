Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 7, 2023:

Mata, Arturo – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Lout, Tommy Edward – Public Intoxication

Stanworth, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Mercadel, Domonique – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Henson, Derrick Bradley – Deadly Conduct/Discharge Firearm

Sommerfeld, Tabatha Ann – Hold for Polk County (no mugshot)

Luna, Jose – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

