Cavanaugh, Kenagy promoted to LCSO investigators

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is announcing two recent promotions from the Patrol Division to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Deputy Bridget Cavanaugh, and Deputy Reid Kenagy have both been selected and promoted to the position of investigator. Investigator Cavanaugh began her new assignment on Jan. 1, 2023, and Investigator Kenagy began his new assignment Feb. 6, 2023.

Both Cavanaugh and Kenagy placed their interest in the Criminal Investigation Division and went through a five-person panel review board process. Aside from the review board process, other factors came into play with the promotions, such as their report writing skills and training, and their decision-making abilities while on patrol.

“ I am excited at the opportunity to work along with a well-integrated team of Investigators and continue serving the community I grew up in,” said Cavanaugh.

Investigator Kenagy added, “ I look forward to the opportunity of serving the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in the capacity of investigator.”

CID Capt. David Meyers offered his congratulations to the new investigators.

“I am excited for both Cavanaugh and Kenagy to be a part of the Criminal Investigation Division and am certain that they will both prove to be a tremendous asset to our team,” Meyers said.

