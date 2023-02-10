Pct. 4 Commissioner speaks to EMC Rotary

After only one month in office, Montgomery County Pct. 4 Commissioner Matt Gray spoke to the Rotary Club of East Montgomery County. Commissioner Gray also brought Community Outreach staffers Kennedy Williams and Kim Brode.

The newly sworn-in commissioner gave an overview of Pct. 4 and his plans for the upcoming year, including maintaining the budget, managing the fast-paced growth, maintaining roads, and improving draining.

Commissioner Gray is an 8th generation Texan and proud lifelong resident of East Montgomery County. He is a graduate of New Caney High School, received a degree in business from Sam Houston State University, and has also earned his Project Management Professional accreditation.

Montgomery County Pct. 4 Commissioner Gray also brought Community Outreach staffers Kennedy Williams and Kim Brode (right).

After graduating from Sam Houston, he began a successful career in Oil and Gas, where he planned multi-million dollar global projects and managed day-to-day operations.

For more information, visit https://www.mctxpct4.org.

