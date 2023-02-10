Houston ICE removes Mexican fugitive after illegally entering the country 10 times

The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office, with assistance from ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force in Mexico, removed a foreign fugitive from the U.S. Feb. 9 who has illegally entered the U.S. 10 times and is wanted in his home country of Mexico for robbery.

Immigration officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) ERO Houston Field Office transported Daniel Del Rio Sanchez, a 38-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national, from the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas, to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in, Laredo, Texas. Upon arrival, he was transferred into the custody of Mexican law enforcement authorities.

Del Rio has illegally entered the U.S. and been removed or voluntarily departed on 10 separate occasions. On Oct. 11, 2005; Jan. 31, 2007; and April 9, 2009, he was permitted to voluntarily depart the U.S. to Mexico after illegally entering. On May 10, 2021; Oct. 19, 2021; and March 21, 2022, he was removed to Mexico pursuant to 42 U.S.C. § 265 (Title 42). On Nov. 1, 2012; Dec. 6, 2013; March 23, 2018; and Feb. 9, 2023, he was removed from the U.S. by ICE officers pursuant to a removal order.

Del Rio also has an extensive criminal history in the U.S. to include a conviction for illegal entry on Oct. 12, 2012, in the Western District of Texas; three convictions for illegal re-entry on Dec. 3, 2013, in the Western District of Texas; Jan. 18, 2018, in the Northern District of Texas; and Sept. 20, 2022, in the Western District of Texas; and a conviction for assault causing bodily injury on March 27, 2009, in Dallas County, Texas.

“This individual has repeatedly disregarded our nation’s immigration laws in an attempt to flee prosecution in Mexico,” said ERO Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez. “Working alongside our partners from ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force we have safely returned him to Mexico where he will face justice for his alleged crimes.”

Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact ICE by calling the ICE Tip Line at 1 (866) 347-2423 or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. They can also file a tip online by completing ICE’s online tip form.

For more news and information on how the ICE ERO Houston Field Office carries out its immigration enforcement mission in Southeast Texas follow us on Twitter @EROHouston.

The SAFE Program is a fugitive enforcement and information sharing partnership that was created in 2012 to better use subject information derived from local in-country investigative resources and leads to locate, apprehend, detain, and remove individuals residing in the U.S. illegally who were subject to foreign arrest warrants. The SAFE Program operates under the respective host nation’s AAR, which constructs a SAFE task force composed of relevant foreign law enforcement agencies, immigration authorities, attorneys general, and national identification repositories – as well as other regional, national, state, and local government agencies. The managing AAR ensures that each task force member complies with SAFE policies and standards consistent with the program’s standard operating procedures.

Once established, the AAR-led SAFE task force generates new leads and vets existing SAFE fugitive referrals for ERO action. ERO, a directorate of ICE, upholds U.S. immigration law at, within, and beyond our borders. ERO operations target public safety threats, such as convicted criminal noncitizens and gang members, who have violated our nation’s immigration laws, including those who illegally re-enter the country after being removed and immigration fugitives ordered removed by federal immigration judges. ERO deportation officers assigned to Interpol also assist in targeting foreign fugitives for crimes committed abroad at-large in the U.S. ERO manages all aspects of the immigration enforcement process, including identification and arrest, detention, bond management, supervised release, transportation, and removal. Additionally, ERO repatriates noncitizens ordered removed from the U.S. to more than 150 countries worldwide

