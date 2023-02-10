Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 8, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 8, 2023:
- Washington, Ashly – False Report to Police Officer
- Garza, Francisco III – Driving While License Invalid
- Laing, Jacob Alex – Parole Hold
- Williston, Joseph Louis – Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant and Hold for Harris County (no mugshot)
- Aguilar Ramirez, Ada Linda – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Traffic Offense
- Hines, Sallie N. L. II – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Boatman, Jerad Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Dugat, Johnny Fitzgerald Jr. – Criminal Mischief and Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
- Payton, Melissa Diann – Falsification of Drug Test/Falsification Device
- Fregia, Evil Knievel – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity