Betty Jean Holman was born January 30, 1949, in Houston, Texas to parents, Mason Cross and Wilma Middleton Cross. She passed away in Shepherd, Texas on February 7, 2023, at the age of 74.

Betty Jean loved her family and provided a loving home for them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Betty Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Mason And Wilma Cross; stepson, Thomas Holman Jr; sister, Abigail Cross.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Thomas Holman Sr; son, Norman Glenn Cross; daughter, Sheila Sewing; stepson, Tracy Don Holman; stepdaughter, Tammy Chapel; nephew, Bobby Price; nieces, Tracy and Amanda; numerous grandchildren, other nieces and nephews, and friends. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 2-4pm.

