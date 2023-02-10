Jack Harold Baker, 83, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 7, 1940, to the late Wilford Vester and Lora Ellen Provance Baker. Jack proudly served the country he loved, in the United States Marine Corp. He graduated with his associate’s degree from Lee College in Baytown. Jack was hardworking and dedicated his life to teaching at Lee College for twenty-seven years before his retirement.

Jack pursued many interests, some of which included doing yardwork, and fishing. He was very family oriented; he loved his wife immensely, and found great happiness in spending time with his precious grandson, Blake. Jack was extremely kind, he would never pass up an opportunity to help others. He was genuinely funny, and could easily light up a room with his presence. Jack will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and his numerous siblings. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of forty-four years, Shar Hennek Baker of Dayton; his children Frank Baker of Pasadena, Shawn Baker, Sr. of Bastrop, Laura Baker and Susan Baker; his grandsons Shawn Baker of Bastrop, Joseph Salinas of Dallas, and Blake Baker of Pearland; his brother Richard Baker of St Louis, Missouri; his daughter-in-law Maria Gibson of Pearland; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 5pm, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, in Dayton. A celebration of Jack’s life will follow at 6pm at the funeral home.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

