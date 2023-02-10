Billie Sue Rushing, 77, of San Antonio, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in Baytown, Texas.

Sue was born on May 18, 1945, to the late Herbert Mason Crowell and Callie Sanford in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was a faithful servant and that was shone as being a loving mother, and a beloved granny. Granny Sue thought the sun rose and set on her grandbabies and great-grandbabies. She loved watching basketball especially her San Antonio Spurs. Sue will be greatly missed by all who loved her and her legacy will continue on with her loving family.



Sue is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Mason Strong.



Those left to cherish her memory are her loving son, Dan Kunkle and wife Tiffanie Boyd-Kunkle; daughter, Cindy Deavers and husband Tony Deavers; grandchildren, Billie Nicole Kunkle, Kallie Lynn Deavers; great-grandchildren, Zayl Chastain, Drew Ambyr; many loving relatives and a host of friends.



A Graveside Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 2:30 pm at Trevat Cemetery in Groveton, Texas, with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating.

