Travis Wilkie, 82, of Cleveland, Texas, joined our Lord and Savior on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born on Thursday, December 12, 1940, in Houston, Texas, to Andie E Wilkie and Lois B (Dye), both of whom have preceded in death. Travis was also preceded in death by his brother Roger Wilkie.

Travis was a local business owner for many years as an auto mechanic until his retirement. Travis was a very giving man to all his family, his friends as well as his shop customers.

Travis will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Debbie Wilkie; daughters, Terry Wilkie, Cheryl Burnett, and Tracy McWaters (Brent); sons, Joseph Wilke (Hailey) and Taylor Wilkie (Michele); along with thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, and his “little angel” Nettie and numerous other loving family and treasured friends

Travis was known by many names, Honey, Dad, Daddy, Paw Paw, Ol’man, Mr. Travis and Geezer in the local area as well as many friends and family.

Pallbearers; Joseph Wilkie, Brent McWaters, Dustin Dufner, Dusty Crossno, Josh Kennermer, Chris Casteel and Brandon Cristello. Honorary pallbearers; Scooter Clark and Butch Goddard.

Visitation for Travis will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, February, 13, 2023, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Funeral Service will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday February 13, 2023, at 10:30 am. Interment for Travis will immediately follow at Earthman Memorial Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

