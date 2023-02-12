Jerry Wayne Jackson, Sr. (Buster) was born to Doyle Eugene Jackson, Sr. and Doretha Malone Jackson on August 20, 1950, in Jonesboro, La.

Jerry had a quiet and serene spirit. He dedicated his life to Christ at an early age. He attended and graduated from Shady Grove High School in 1968. Later, he met the love of his life, Arlene Mark-Jackson, in 1973 at Grambling State University, and they knew it was love at first sight. They married in 1974 and had a faithful union for 49 years.

To this union two children were born: Jerry Wayne Jackson, Jr. and Arlisa LaShae Jackson-Sneed. Jerry was a kind, generous and selfless soul who took pride in his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, gaming, traveling, dining out and spending time with family and friends. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Doretha Jackson.

Jerry, at 72, departed this life peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Arlene Mark-Jackson, who he fondly called Lene; son, Jerry Wayne Jackson, Jr. (Morgan), of Houston, TX; daughter, Arlisa LaShae Jackson-Sneed (Mario), of Spring, TX; grandchildren, Olivia LaShae Jackson of Houston, TX; Jerron Dwayne Jackson of New Orleans, LA; Diunte Marquan Sneed of Spring, TX, Asjah Ferguson of Houston, TX, JaKobe Doyle Hall of Houston, TX; Devin LaTrey Sneed of Spring, TX; Makaila Miracle Jackson of Houston, TX; Jerry Wayne Jackson, III of Houston, TX; Maddison Arlene Naomi Jackson of Houston, TX; one great-grandson, Montrell Dakari Sneed of Copperas Cove, TX; three sisters, Annie Marie Brown of Baton Rouge, LA; Marva Dean Jackson of Saline, LA; Gracie Jeanine Brown of Baton Rouge, LA; three brothers, Doyle Eugene Jackson, Jr. (Desiree), of Houston, TX; Freddie Lynn Jackson of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Shawn Travell Jackson, Sr. (Undriette) of Coushatta, LA, father-in-law, Arlington B. Mark of Liberty, TX; brothers-in-law, Arlington Gary Mark of Liberty, TX; Michael Adrian Mark of Liberty, TX, as well as a plethora of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who he loved immensely until the end of his life.

