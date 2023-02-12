Reginald E. Richmond was born September 22, 1951 in Cleveland, Texas to parents, Charles Earl Richmond and Ola Lee Pollard Richmond. He went to his Heavenly Home on February 8, 2023 in Coldspring, Texas at the age of 71. Reginald retired after 33 years of service with the Montgomery County Appraisal Office. He was a member and on the Board of Trustees at the Shepherd United Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed travelling and enjoyed a good meal whenever he travelled.

Reginald was preceded in death by his father, Charles Earl Richmond. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Ann Richmond; mother, Ola Lee Richmond; mother-in-law, Frances Holcomb; brother Aubrey Richmond; sister, Norma Richmond and Tami Goff; sisters-in-law, Debra Hardy and husband Jimmy, Robbie Black and husband Hal; brothers-in-law, Bruce Holcomb and wife Susan, David Holcomb and wife Marie, Perry Holcomb and wife Elaine; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, church family and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Shepherd United Pentecostal Church at 2pm with Bro. Gregary Gerald officiating. Burial will follow in the Farley Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Melvin Whitmire, Jr., Brandon Peace, Scott Eshelman, Gary Brown, Jerry Keen, and Keith Keen.

