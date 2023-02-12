Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 10, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023:

  • Willis, Wesley Stephen – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Massey, Matthew Kevin – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Rocha, Felipe – Public Intoxication
  • Mitchell, Brian Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)
  • Ponder, Jaymes Thomas – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Herndon, Collin Wade – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Pruitt, Damien – Assault by Contact
  • Comacho-Meliquiades, David – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair (five counts)
  • Nobles, Kevin Wayne – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle (two counts)
  • Stutts, Brianna Michelle – Possession of Marijuana
  • Marsh, Reginald Kimble – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Powell, Kameron Allan – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Duff, Elton Lloyd – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
