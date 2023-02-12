Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 10, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023:

Willis, Wesley Stephen – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Massey, Matthew Kevin – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Rocha, Felipe – Public Intoxication

Mitchell, Brian Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)

Ponder, Jaymes Thomas – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Herndon, Collin Wade – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Pruitt, Damien – Assault by Contact

Comacho-Meliquiades, David – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair (five counts)

Nobles, Kevin Wayne – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle (two counts)

Stutts, Brianna Michelle – Possession of Marijuana

Marsh, Reginald Kimble – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Powell, Kameron Allan – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Duff, Elton Lloyd – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

