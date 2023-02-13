Train derails near Splendora after fatal crash at RR crossing

A collision between a Union Pacific freight train and a mobile home moving truck Monday morning killed one person and derailed 21 rail cars along US 59 between E. River Drive and Fostoria Road.

According to Lt. James “Troy” Teller, spokesperson for Splendora Police Department, at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, a driver from Rodney’s Mobile Home Service, Inc., located at the 12100 block of US 59, was crossing the railroad tracks and pulled into the path of an oncoming train. The driver was killed in the crash. No major injuries were reported for the railroad employees.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time, but will be released later in the day, Teller said. People connected to the mobile home service company are aware of the fatality as the accident happened directly in front of the business.

As of 11 a.m., the entrance into the Midline community is closed to all traffic, but it should be reopened sometime between noon and 3 p.m., according to Teller.

The frontage road along US 59 Northbound between Fostoria Road and E. River Drive will remain closed throughout the day while Union Pacific employees and support teams clear the tracks. UP’s Hazmat teams are using air quality monitors to ensure there is no threat to workers and residents in the area.

Teller said the derailed cars were carrying packaged household chemicals.

Assisting UP at the scene are Splendora Police Department, Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to Teller.

An update will be posted as soon as more information is available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

