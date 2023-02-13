Lone Star College to discuss financial aid options with students over lemonade

The National College Attainment Network reported $3.75 billion in Pell grants went unclaimed for the high school class of 2021, including more than $495 million in Texas. To help create awareness, the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrations recognizes February as National Financial Aid Awareness Month.

Lone Star College offers many financial aid options, including scholarships, work-study, grants and relief funds to cover educational expenses, tuition, fees, books and supplies. The college will discuss these options at the LSC Financial Aid and Lemonade Event Feb. 18 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The in-person event will take place at each LSC campus.

“Our experts will be available to answer all questions and walk students and their families through the financial aid process,” said Shannon Venezia, Ph.D., LSC Senior Associate Vice Chancellor Financial Aid. “The advisors will also help students choose the best financial option based on their individual needs.”

Financial aid advisors will assist applicants in completing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA) application. To fill out a FAFSA or TASFA application, which takes less than an hour to complete, students should bring the following documents.

Social Security number

Alien registration number (if not a U.S. citizen)

Federal income tax returns and related files

FSA ID (username and password)

Bank statements, investment records and untaxed income information (if applicable)

“Lone Star College has many financial aid options, but many students and families do not think they qualify for them. This is not true, and there is a lot of money left on the table,” said Venezia. “We are here to help them access available funds to make their education as affordable as possible.”

At the Financial Aid and Lemonade Event, attendees will enjoy lemonade, snacks and have a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card. Visit LoneStar.edu/Lemonade to RSVP and find the event closest to you. To learn more about financial aid options, visit LoneStar.edu/Financial-Aid.

LSC is paving the way for students to achieve their academic goals by offering educational opportunities such as associate degrees, workforce programs, transfer credits, continuing education courses and four baccalaureate programs. Visit LoneStar.edu for more information.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education, ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

