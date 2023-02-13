Trinity River Food Bank launches mobile reading and resource center

By Cynthia I. Silva

Helping connect people in need to services and resources is the aim of Trinity River Food Bank in Liberty County, and a mobile reading and resource center operated by the organization is just one more way to achieve this purpose.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Food Bank, partnering with the Community Coalition of Montgomery County, held a health fair at the Cleveland Civic Center where they launched a mobile reading and resource center bus for the first time.

Christine Shippey, CEO of Trinity River Food Bank, explained that the specially-outfitted bus is funded for an entire year through a grant from the Save the Children program.

The mobile reading and resource center offers children’s literacy programs, client choice food pantry appointments, social services assistance referral programs and much more. At the launch, the bus was fully stocked with books, cooking kits for kids, snacks, a reading station, and arts and crafts.

Small children and their parents were able to pick from the books that were displayed on the book racks outside of the bus. Older children were allowed to enter the bus to choose books they could take home. A small cooking kit was given to each of the children as well.

The mascot for the Trinity River Food Bank, Trino the Apple, was also present at the launch. Trino made the health fair an unforgettable event for many children as they enjoyed Trino’s dancing and took turns taking their pictures with him.

According to Shippey, the Trinity River Food Bank Mobile Reading and Resource Center is available for community events.

These photos show some of the book titles that are available to children at the Trinity River Food Bank’s Mobile Reading and Resource Center.

