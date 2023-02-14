Mavis Marie “Mamaw” Daniel, 93, of Batson, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mamaw was born on June 27, 1929, to the late John James Manners and Lula Mae Renfro in Daisetta, Texas. She was a retired cafeteria/food server for West Hardin ISD. Mamaw was the true matriarch to her fifth generation family.

She was a faithful servant to her Lord and this was proven by her love of family, especially to her grandbabies, great grandbabies, and great great grandbabies. Mamaw was an amazing cook and baker. She prepared her meals with no recipes needed, just true love. Her door was open to all. She enjoyed sitting on her rocking chair and being out on the front porch. In her earlier years, Mamaw loved being with her friends playing pokeno and dominoes. Mamaw will be greatly missed by all who loved her, but her legacy will continue on with her precious family.

Mamaw is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years, Nathan P. Daniel Sr.; son, Charlie Daniel Sr.; daughter, Sharron Daniel; daughter-in-law, Kathy Daniel; brothers, Pierce Manners, Thurman Manners; sisters, Ouida Deckert, Thursalee Dean, and grandson, Charlie Daniel Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving son, Nathan P. Daniel Jr. and Maureen Adams of Batson, Texas; daughter, Jimmie Lemley of Batson, Texas; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Joe Caraway officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Chapel.

Honoring Mamaw as pallbearers are Jacob Cotten, Colby Miller, Danny Lemley, Tim Bailey, Clint Atkins, and Jay Preston. Honorary pallbearers are Trey Daniel, Gary Lemley, Neal Singletary, John Callaway, and Trent Thrasher.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mavis Marie "Mamaw" Daniel please visit our Sympathy Store.

