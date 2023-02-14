Sandra Dianne Bohannon, age 66 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2023. She was born August 1, 1956, in Conroe, Texas, to parents William Donald Gilmore and Julia Gay Alford Gilmore who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her son, Tyler Bohannon; father-in-law, R.L. “Buddy” Bohannon; brother, Billy Bruce Gilmore; sister-in-law, Cheryl Lynn McCarty; and nephew, Anthony Ray Graham.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Earl Bohannon; mother-in-law, Vernis Bohannon; sister: Glenda Gail Graham; brother, Donald Ray Gilmore and Kenneth Eugene Gilmore; sister-in-laws, Vicki Worthington and husband Mitch and Denise Burt; brother-in-law, Steven Bohannon and wife Heather; nieces and nephews, Leslie, Alisha and her husband J.T., Tamara and her husband Greg, Kendra, Nathan, Chris, Alanna, Josh, Shawn, Jennifer, Shawn, Tiffany, Jimmy, Diana, Amanda, Eric, Scotty, Courtney, Sarah, Katie, Abby, and Brenten; along with numerous other great nieces, nephews, family, and cherished friends.

