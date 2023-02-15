Country legend Johnny Lee adds Cleveland, Texas, to farewell tour

Country music legend Johnny Lee will perform on Saturday, April 15, at PWR Texan Theater in Cleveland, Texas. The show is part of Lee’s 33-stop Farewell Tour, making it one of the last opportunities to see Lee perform live in concert.

Lee, 76, is best known for “Lookin’ For Love,” a song made famous in the movie “Urban Cowboy,” and other top hits such as “Pickin’ Up Strangers,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” and “One in a Million.” With five number 1 songs and 12 Top 10 songs on the country music charts, Lee has enjoyed a status as a country music icon since the 1980s.

Lee, a Texas native, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2018, making it difficult for him to continue touring and performing. While most of the shows in his farewell tour will be in Branson, Mo., only a handful are in Texas, and only one show is in Cleveland.

Having Lee grace the stage in Cleveland is a feather in the cap for PWR Texan Theater owner Curt Smith, who vowed when he opened the venue in November 2022 with a concert by Josh Ward that he would put Cleveland on the entertainment venue map. Smith is living up to his promise.

Lee’s concert on April 15 is expected to sell out quickly. The theater only seats 300 people and only 180 tickets are remaining as of Wednesday, Feb. 15. Ticket prices range from $50 to $60 for individual reserved seats and $75 for VIP seating. Balcony seating, available through VIP tickets, also has full table service, bar and restrooms. The lower level of the theater also has concessions and restrooms.

Beer and wine will be available at the event, as well as soft drinks and water.

PWR Texan Theater is located at 102 E. Houston St., Cleveland.

To purchase tickets online, go to https://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/20684-Johnny_Lee/ or stop by the PWR ticket office at 117 N. College St.

For the latest information on other shows, be sure to follow Pineywood Rooters Entertainment and Promotions on Facebook by going online to https://www.facebook.com/pineywoodsrootersentertainmentandpromotions or by going to https://www.pwrtexantheatre.com/

