Health fair coming to Liberty on March 22

A free health fair hosted by Horizon Hospice, Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center, Encompass Rehab, Angels Care Home Health and HCA AirLife is being planned for Wednesday, March 22, at the Liberty Center inside Liberty City Hall.

Vendors will be offering free screenings for blood pressure and blood glucose numbers, as well as offering demonstrations and expert advice on home rehabilitation, medical power of attorney and hospice care.

“The event is open to all ages,” said Kem Arnold, partner of Horizon Hospice. “If they can land, medics with HCA AirLife will also provide an up-close look at an air ambulance. Liberty Fire and EMS also is participating.”

Organizers are currently looking for more vendors with the hope of filling each table at the health fair with helpful information. There is no cost for vendor booths, but all vendors must be healthcare related. Each vendor is asked to bring along a door prize. Winners will be announced during the event.

The hours of the event are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered to those in attendance.

Vendor forms must be submitted by Friday, March 10.

For more information, call or text Arnold at 281-659-5747.

