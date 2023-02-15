Rye woman killed in crash on FM 787

A four-vehicle accident on FM 787 Tuesday night resulted in the death of a 69-year-old Rye woman and injuries to several other drivers and passengers.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the collision kicked off a chain event of other collisions that started with the driver of a westbound 2012 Dodge Ram veering into oncoming traffic, which then caused those vehicles to collide into each other.

The Dodge Ram, driven by Amanda Michelle Austin, 38, of Thicket, and her 13-year-old female passenger, were traveling westbound on FM 787 just west of CR 2184 in Tarkington around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“The driver of the Ram, for an unknown reason, traveled into the eastbound lane, striking a 2022 Subaru Outback that was eastbound on FM 787,” said Willoughby.

The Subaru Outback, driven by Debra Sue Cherry, 69, of Rye, then crossed into the westbound lane and came to rest on the westbound shoulder where it was struck by a third vehicle – an eastbound 2021 GMC Acadia driven by Christina Elaine Bloore, 32, of Cleveland, and a westbound 2010 Toyota Tundra driven by Aiden Robert Sickler, 18, of Cleveland.

Cherry suffered critical injuries in the crash and was airlifted to HCA Kingwood. She later died at the hospital.

Bloore was traveling with three small children – ages 2, 8 and 9. All four were taken to HCA Conroe with unknown injuries. Sickler and his 17-year-old passenger, Karson Ryan Jones, were taken to HCA Cleveland with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Willoughby, the accident is still under investigation and criminal charges may be filed.

Investigating the accident for DPS was Trooper Corey Prantil, assisted by Sgt. Barnhill of New Caney.

