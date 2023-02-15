James “Pete” Ferguson was born in Cleveland, Texas, on July 21, 1936, to parents, Jay Dan Ferguson and Susie Kelley Ferguson. He passed away February 13, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 86.

Pete was a lifelong resident of Cleveland where he was owner of Ferguson Butane which later became City Bottle Gas. He had a way with people that would make them laugh and smile. Pete’s greatest love was for his family and enjoyed all the good times spent with them. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Pete also served our country in the US Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay Dan Ferguson and Susie Kelley Ferguson; son, James Dan Ferguson Jr.; and sister, Shirley Foxworth.

Pete is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Liz Ferguson; daughter, Tammie Gandarillas and husband Jose; son, Larry Ferguson and wife Mindy; sister, Sandra McGowan; grandchildren, Joseph Daniel and wife Mary, Monica Handfelt and husband Mason; Brandy Skinner; great grandchildren, Everett Daniel, Clara Daniel, Owen Handfelt, Jacob Handfelt, Rhyder Chreene; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Bro. George Hayden officiating. Burial will follow in the Pin Oak Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be: JD Johnson, Paul Rhoden, Charles Ussery, Robert Foxworth, David Adams, Greg Henderson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Louis Stanley and Joe Thamm.

