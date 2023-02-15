Connie Dee Benning was born in Miller, South Dakota, on October, 16, 1948, the daughter and only child of Roger Ledell Benning and wife Orvene Zora Benning. Connie spent her childhood in Miller, South Dakota, later the family moved to Kansas. She attended Topeka West High School, Topeka, Kansas, where she graduated in 1966. Undergraduate was at Washburn University in 1970. In 1973, she received her master’s degree from University of Kansas in mathematics. She met Mat Culberson Guinn in Houston in 1989. For more than 33 years, Connie was a wonderful friend and loving wife to Mat and she will be missed beyond words.

Connie began her career teaching math in middle school in Kansas City in 1974. Later she became an Executive Director in major corporate sales at AT&T in the 1980s. In her work, she helped to establish the video teleconferencing industry for AT&T. Connie was with AT&T for many years.

Connie was a gifted canvas oil painter of realistic art, and a student of Efim Frumin, a Russian/American master artist. Connie had a passion for painting. Connie also was a horticulturalist and enjoyed gardening.

In retirement, Connie and Mat joined BraeBurn Country Club in 2007, where Connie was very active in golf, the Ladies Association and Bridge Club. Connie and Mat made many friends through their association with the club, as well as friends throughout the Houston area and all they met, and more specifically near their home in Bellaire. Connie’s association with her loving and wonderful friend Cynthia Harris Hillman, helped shape her life for over 58 years and later her husband Todd (friend) to Mat. Connie and Mat also expanded their livelihood to the country, in deep East Texas, near Crockett, where they enjoyed the ranch life and relaxation.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Orvene Benning, uncle and aunt John and Dolores Deardorff, and brother-in-law Royce D. Guinn, Jr. Survivors her husband Mat, sisters-in-law Tessie Guinn (decedent Royce), son William M Guinn, daughter Trina M Guinn, Eleana Brazle, Connie’s uncle and aunt Dwight and Barbara Deardorff, son Gary Deardorff, daughter Diane Harschorn (Tim), and daughter Paula Studebaker (James).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 15, 2023 at Neal Funeral Home from 1:30pm- 2:30pm, Service will begin at 2:30pm.

