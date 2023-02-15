Cecilia Della Maier was born July 27, 1925, in Moriah Center N.Y., and passed away February 12, 2023, at home with her family at her side.

Preceded in death her parents Cecelia and Bill Bennett of Moriah Center. Cecelia was raised in East Rochester NY where she met and married Hal Maier who preceded her in death in 2009. Cecelia was also preceded in death by her sisters Katherine Lane, Margaret Johnston, and Jane Coon, grandson Garett Ennis. They moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., in 1955 where Cecelia worked at Motorola and as a seamstress.

She raised four beautiful children, two who preceded her death, Thomas Maier 1946-2009, and Suzanne Maier 1951-2012. She is survived by her daughter Carol Ann Evans, son Ron Maier (Melinda) grandchildren Jennifer Adams (Tim), Dawn Kozma, Thomas Maier Jr., Connestee Volino, William Beau Maier (Jennifer), Lindsay Maier, Kenneth Maier and great grandchildren Kevin Kozma, Taylor Evans, Zackary Evans, Heidi Evans, Brooke Audrey, Shane Maier, Jacob Maier, and Marissa Maier.

Service will be at Splendora Assembly of God on Saturday February 18, 2023 at 11:00 am.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

