Randall Cain, 65, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023. He was born on Sunday, April 7, 1957, in Segno, Texas, to James and Catherine (Willoughby) Cain, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Theresa Cain; sons, Lewis Johnson and wife Momi, Stephen Johnson and wife Ashley, James Cain; daughter, Faith Roberson; grandchildren, Alex Johnson, Josha Karui`rowe, Sceaera Johnson, Natalia Johnson, Jaleb Besaw, Zirie Cain, and Atreo Cain, Alexi Johnson, Jospha Kanui`rowe, Seaera Johnson, Natalia Johnson, Jaleb Besaw, Jordis Besaw, Zirie Cain and Atreo Cain; great-grandchildren, Makaio and Kaili Kanui`rowe; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Randall will be held at Neal Funeral Home on February 15, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Cornerstone Church of Cleveland at 10:00 am. Interment for Randall will follow at Lum’s Garden of Memories.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

