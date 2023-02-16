Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 14, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 14, 2023:

  • Mercer, Candace Darlene – Expired Driver’s License, Theft of Property and Violation of Promise to Appear
  • Williams, Dallas Wolfgang – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Ortiz, Christine Erin – Theft of Property
  • Burrows, Trenton Jr. – Criminal Trespass
  • Cortes, Kimberly – Criminal Trespass
  • Jones, Tylor Lee – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Calderon, Alexis Ricardo – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
