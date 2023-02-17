Thomas Kelly Chapman, Jr. (T.K.) was born on August 8, 1949, in San Antonio, Texas. He was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family.

He graduated from Groveton High School in 1967. He then attended Massey Business College in Lufkin, Texas, for 2 years. He began his work life at Lufkin Foundry and eventually moved to the Houston area. He had several jobs and met his wife, Betty, while working at Behring Packing. The two met and dated for 5 months before they married on September 1, 1978 and lived in Channelview, Texas. In 1984, T.K. moved his family to the country and they settled in Tarkington Prairie, outside of Cleveland, Texas.

He worked at Lubrizol in Deer Park, Texas, for 16 years before retiring from plant life. He then began to drive a truck; doing various jobs from hot shot hauls to his true passion for long hauls in an 18 wheeler. He retired again from Knight Oil Tools in December 2015.

T.K. was a loving husband, father to his 3 children, and Poppie to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Rural Shade Baptist Church in Tarkington Prairie for many years. He was involved in the youth ministry and Tarkington Little League Association.

Visitation will be held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 5 – 8pm. Graveside Service will be at Moore Cemetery in Groveton, Texas, on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1pm. Reception to follow at Prairie View Methodist Church, Groveton, Texas.

T.K. is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Kelly Chapman, Sr and Edna Chapman and his nephew, Kelly Chapman.

T.K. is survived by wife of 44 years, Betty Walker Chapman of Cleveland, Texas; daughters Abbie Chapman Naumann & husband Dan Naumann of Hurst, Texas; Patricia Chapman Gilley of Houston, Texas; son Andrew Chapman of Cleveland, Texas; Grandchildren Joshua Gilley, Jonah Gilley, Drew Chapman, Dakota Chapman, Ben Naumann & Matt Naumann; Great-Grandchildren Karsyn Gilley & Carter Gilley; brothers Don, Fredie & David Chapman; sister Sarah Chapman Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Fredie Chapman, Andrew Chapman, Josh Gilley, Jonah Gilley, Drew Chapman, Robert Hopkins.

Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie “Shorty” Whitside, Glen Owens, Kenneth Walker, Dan Naumann

