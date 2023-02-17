Russie Ann Avant, 88, of Mooringsport, La., passed away peacefully on February 14, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Russie was born December 14, 1934, in Warren, Texas to Russell Ryan Avant and Annabell (Tousha) Avant Davis. She had spent the last ten years in Mooringsport but before that had lived in Atoy, Texas.

Russie always put the Lord first in her life, and those who knew Russie knew she lived for the Lord. She loved her family and the time spent with her family were her most cherished memories. Russie was a well-traveled lady who considered her trips to the beach to be her best. She loved the opportunity to sit on the beach with her toes in the sand and watch people as “people watching” was one of her favorite pastimes. Some of Russie’s hobbies included gardening, reading and cooking.

She loved her role as chef, not only for her family, but also as a chef in the restaurant she opened. As a mom, Russie taught her children important lessons in life and was very adamant about providing for her children. She enjoyed playing with her children and grandchildren, and all the grandkids knew she would always have a bag of candy when they came to see her. Most of their younger friends considered her their “second mom” and called her momma as well. Her best friend was her sister, Lela, and to others they seemed attached at the hip. They were truly the best of friends.

Russie was preceded in death by her parents Russell Ryan Avant and Annabell Tousha Avant Davis; children Samuel and Sandra Snider; brothers Ira D. Avant, Johnny Ray Vestal and her sweet puppy, Bell.

Russie was survived by her children Randy Snider, Kim Johnson and husband Mark; sister Lela Johnson; adopted son Greg Bilbo; Eight grandchildren; 10 Great-grandchildren, several special nieces and nephews and many other friends and family members.

