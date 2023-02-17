Michael Wayne Flora, Sr., 57, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, February 13, 2023, in Splendora, Texas. He was born on September 11, 1965, in Houston, Texas, to the late George Wayne “GW” and Mae Louise Engle Flora. Mike graduated from North Shore High School in Houston, with the class of 1983. He worked for many years as a pipefitter, was a successful business owner for more than ten years, and a seasoned truck driver. Mike worked for Rodney’s Mobile Home Service for more than ten years hauling mobile homes. He was a hard worker, could drive and park anything with ease.

Mike was an outdoorsman and an avid angler. He pursued many interests, some of which included watching old westerns, baseball and cartoons with his grandchildren. Mike’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with his friends and family, whom he loved unconditionally. He especially enjoyed family gatherings and the memories made by being all together.

Mike was a great father, PawPaw, boss, and an unbelievable friend to many. He had the gift to gab and a smile that could touch your heart. Mike was a kind, loving and caring man, who will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Linda; and his nephew Sam. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Michael Wayne Flora, Jr. of Humble, Joshua Amery Flora and wife Zarrah of Crosby, and Amber Alyssa Morse and husband Jonathan of Livingston; his grandchildren Austyn, Kaydence, Aubree, Peyton, Hagen, Krislyn, and Aubrey; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jason Howe, Rodney Whitley, Gene Placker, Robert Jones, Chris Miller, Jose Rios, Austyn Flora, and Gauge Davenport.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 pm until 8 pm, on Friday, February 24, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Sterling Funeral Home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Linney Cemetery in Dayton.

