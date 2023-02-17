Mary Jo Martin, 78, of Cleveland, Texas, went to be with her heavenly father on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Mary was born on Thursday, August 10, 1944, to Willard Robertson Cox and Edith Dene Cox, both of whom have preceded in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, David Wayne Martin, Jr. (Carolyn) and Stephen Dean Martin; brothers, Willard R Cox, Jr. (Shirley), Joseph Lee Cox (Brenda); grandchildren, Starla Risner, David Wayne Martin, III, Mary Beth Martin, Bradley Martin, Sharla Martin, Holly St. Clair, Madison Dava Martin; great-grandchildren, Macie Martin, Karris Peachee, Walter Peachee, Kylee Martin, Rhyder Martin, Jaxon Martin, Marissa Martin, Mia Gonzalez, Gunner Gonzalez; nieces and nephews; Lanette Sikes, Valerie Robinson, Janice Doan, April Nance, Jennifer Dittrich, Willard R Cox, III; ex-husband David Wayne Martin Sr. (Jan); along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Mary will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday February 20, 2023, from 10am to 11am. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday February 20, 2023, at 11:00am. Interment for Mary will immediately follow at City of Cleveland Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

