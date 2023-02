The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 15, 2023:

Smith, Kyle Anthony – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Bussey, Bryce – Disorderly Conduct

Gonzalez, Reynol Garza – Possession of Marijuana

Whitfield, Stephon – Criminal Mischief

Pascual, Juandavid – Graffiti of a Worship/Burial/Public Monument/School

Reavis, Jeffrey Dale – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Bussey, Bryce Gonzalez, Reynol Garza Pascual, Juandavid Reavis, Jeffery Dale Smith, Kyle Anthony Whitfield, Stephon

Share this: Twitter

Facebook