Candidates sign up for local city councils

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The deadline to sign up for city council ended at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Those seeking a position in the May 6 election are (in no particular order):

CITY OF CLEVELAND

Mayor

  • Danny Lee
  • Dr. Robert Wolfe
  • Rodney Harris

Pos. 1

  • Julius Buckley
  • Durlene Davis
  • Brent McWaters

Pos. 2

  • Roscoe Warwick
  • James Franklin
  • Jack Weighat

CITY OF DAYTON

Mayor

  • Martin Mudd
  • Mike George

Pos. 4

  • Tonya Smikal

Pos. 5

  • Alvin Burress
  • Valerie Barton
  • Ron Peroni

CITY OF LIBERTY

Three at-large positions available

  • John Hebert Jr.
  • Libby Simonson
  • Dennis Beasley
  • Patti Barrow

CITY OF PLUM GROVE

Pos. 1

  • Debra Bell
  • Rodney Walker

Pos. 3

  • Froy Ortiz
  • Danielle Enloe

Pos. 5

  • Kevin Lee
  • Diana Chun

CITY OF HARDIN

Mayor

  • Harry Johnson

Seat 1

  • Chris Goodwin

Seat 2

  • Harvey Finley

