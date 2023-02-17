Candidates sign up for local city councils

The deadline to sign up for city council ended at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Those seeking a position in the May 6 election are (in no particular order):

CITY OF CLEVELAND

Mayor

Danny Lee

Dr. Robert Wolfe

Rodney Harris

Pos. 1

Julius Buckley

Durlene Davis

Brent McWaters

Pos. 2

Roscoe Warwick

James Franklin

Jack Weighat

CITY OF DAYTON

Mayor

Martin Mudd

Mike George

Pos. 4

Tonya Smikal

Pos. 5

Alvin Burress

Valerie Barton

Ron Peroni

CITY OF LIBERTY

Three at-large positions available

John Hebert Jr.

Libby Simonson

Dennis Beasley

Patti Barrow

CITY OF PLUM GROVE

Pos. 1

Debra Bell

Rodney Walker

Pos. 3

Froy Ortiz

Danielle Enloe

Pos. 5

Kevin Lee

Diana Chun

CITY OF HARDIN

Mayor

Harry Johnson

Seat 1

Chris Goodwin

Seat 2

Harvey Finley

