Candidates sign up for local city councils

The deadline to sign up for city council ended at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Those seeking a position in the May 6 election are (in no particular order):
CITY OF CLEVELAND
Mayor
- Danny Lee
- Dr. Robert Wolfe
- Rodney Harris
Pos. 1
- Julius Buckley
- Durlene Davis
- Brent McWaters
Pos. 2
- Roscoe Warwick
- James Franklin
- Jack Weighat
CITY OF DAYTON
Mayor
- Martin Mudd
- Mike George
Pos. 4
- Tonya Smikal
Pos. 5
- Alvin Burress
- Valerie Barton
- Ron Peroni
CITY OF LIBERTY
Three at-large positions available
- John Hebert Jr.
- Libby Simonson
- Dennis Beasley
- Patti Barrow
CITY OF PLUM GROVE
Pos. 1
- Debra Bell
- Rodney Walker
Pos. 3
- Froy Ortiz
- Danielle Enloe
Pos. 5
- Kevin Lee
- Diana Chun
CITY OF HARDIN
Mayor
- Harry Johnson
Seat 1
- Chris Goodwin
Seat 2
- Harvey Finley