Debra Diann (Caldwell) Brown was born on September 20, 1965 in Bakersfield, California to parents Jerry and Joyce Caldwell. She passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the age of 57.

Debra is preceded in death by her husband, Rex Brown; father Jerry Caldwell, Sr; brother Thomas (Sonny) Hunt. She is survived by her mother Joyce Caldwell; sons: Dale Bradley and wife Hilary, Shea Brown, Ryan Brown and Chelsea, Kyle Hughes and Brittney; grandchildren Tyler Bradley, Jaimie Hughes, Kaydence Bradley, Aria Brown, Khloe Brown; sisters Joann Snodgrass and Janice Loaiza; brother Jerry Caldwell, Jr.; numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00am at the Cleveland Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland, Texas. Brother Steve Martin will be officiating.

