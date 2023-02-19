Gary Austin Davis was born January 4, 1953 in Hub, Mississippi to parents, Julius Tilton Davis and Minnie Lou Webster Davis. He passed away February 15, 2023, in Tomball, Texas, at the age of 70. Gary was a good hearted person that was ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was hard working truckdriver and hard oilfield worker. Gary loved good food and going out to eat and was bigger than life.

His greatest love was his family and he guided them with tough love, but had a tender heart. He could make you laugh on your worst days and cheer you on to do your best. Gary was one of the good old boys who will live on in our hearts forever as a reminder to give life your all because you only get one.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Tilton Davis and Minnie Lou Davis; sisters, Deloris Lowe, Jerry Sue Stringer, Laquita Hutchins, Linda Jewel Davis.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Trudy Davis; sons, Micah Austin Davis and Anthony Tilton Davis and wife Brandie; grandchildren, Caiden Gene Davis, Logan Austin Davis, Kelton Anthony Davis, Berkley Rae Davis, Makayla Ashley Davis; brother, Stanley Julius Davis and wife Faye; sisters, Gwendolyn Pricilla Ham and husband Gene, Patricia Ann Sloan and husband Dale; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

