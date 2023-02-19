Carla Sue Richardson Park was born in Tyler, Texas on July 26, 1938. Her parents were E.M. Bub Richardson and Dorothy Herring Richardson.

She was the oldest of three children and she had two brothers, Emmett and Preston.

She graduated from Madisonville High School and Sam Houston State University. She received her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics and a Masters in Counseling.

She taught at Dayton ISD for thirty years. She taught in various subjects and was a junior high counselor. The district acknowledged her on the Dayton ISD Wall of Fame.

She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Mu Iota, Dayton Friends of the Library, Dayton Historical Society and Old School Museum and Red Hats Society.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy and father, E.M Bub Richardson.

She is survived by daughter, Carla Edwards and son in law Joey, brothers Emmitt Richardson and wife Beth, Preston Richardson and wife Susan. Nieces and nephews are Gay and Harvey Bryson, Jan and Greg Lacombe, John Richardson, Jill and Lou Preston, Sam and Tiffany Richardson, Robin Richardson and Sarah Richardson.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home with a service to follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. that same day at Park Cemetery in Madisonville, Texas.

