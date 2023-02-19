Carolyn Soileau, 80, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, she was born on Sunday, October 4, 1942, to Earl Stinnett and Amy Roberts, both of whom have preceded in death. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her brother, Verlin Stinnett, sister, Earline Stinnett, aunt and uncle Claud and Alice Stinnett. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Frederick Soileau; daughter, Judy Soileau; sister, Irene Shrum; grandchildren, Vanessa Bautista and Lindsey Baker; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

To the sweetest woman ever known, now flying with the angels around God’s golden throne. Miss your smile, miss your face. Miss your love around this place.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carolyn (Stinnett) Soileau, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

