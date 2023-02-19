Teresa Mason, 53, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She was born on Wednesday, January 4, 1970, in Houston, Texas, to Ronnie Marsh and Wanda Poe, both of whom have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Terry Mason; sons, Nathan Mason, Brandon Mason; daughter, Bethany Mason; brother, Ronnie Marsh, Jr. and (Janie); sister, Tammy Langston and (Edward); along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

