The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 16, 2023:

Mendez, Andres Gonzales – No Driver License, Failure to Appear and Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

Burchfield, Cody Wayne – Deadly Conduct

Taylor, Melissa Ann – Theft of Property

Chappell, Sydney – Hold for Polk County

Weaver, Mark – Theft of Property

Bush, Klint Daniel – Theft of Property – Revocation of Bond

Castellanos, Nixon Eduardo – Possession of Marijuana

