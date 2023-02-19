Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 17, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 17, 2023:

  • Leteff, Joseph C III – Theft of Property
  • Ginn, David Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Failure to Stop for School Bus
  • Diehl, Karen Annette – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Hoover, Logan – Evading Arrest or Detention on a Watercraft
  • Galaviz, Ismael Ramirez – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Smith, Charlie – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Powell, Gary Wayne IV – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Smith, Jazimen – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Montes, Refugio Vallejo – Revocation of Community Supervision-Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age (four counts)
  • Rivas-Vasquez, Jose Luis – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
Diehl, Karen Annette
Galaviz, Ismael Ramirez
Ginn, David Lee
Hoover, Logan
Leteff, Joseph C III
Montes, Refugio Vallejo
Powell, Gary Wayne IV
Rivas-Vasquez, Jose Luis
Smith, Charlie
Smith, Jazimen

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.