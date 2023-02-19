Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 17, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 17, 2023:
- Leteff, Joseph C III – Theft of Property
- Ginn, David Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Failure to Stop for School Bus
- Diehl, Karen Annette – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Hoover, Logan – Evading Arrest or Detention on a Watercraft
- Galaviz, Ismael Ramirez – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Smith, Charlie – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Powell, Gary Wayne IV – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Smith, Jazimen – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Montes, Refugio Vallejo – Revocation of Community Supervision-Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age (four counts)
- Rivas-Vasquez, Jose Luis – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Terroristic Threat of Family/Household